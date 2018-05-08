Nationals' Matt Adams: Continues blazing May with two homers
Adams homered twice and drove in five runs in a 2-for-4 game with a walk Monday against San Diego.
Adams is on an absurd tear in May, as these home runs were his sixth and seventh of the month to go with a whopping 13 RBI in seven games. He has his line up to .307/.422/.747 and is making a strong case to remain in the lineup every day even after Ryan Zimmerman gets over his lingering side injury. Adams could play left field in a pinch, but it won't be pretty, so it will be interesting to see how the Nationals handle their first base situation going forward. Ryan Zimmerman is the elder statesman in Washington, but considering his OPS (.654) is lower than Adams's slugging percentage, the Nationals will be hard pressed to justify leaving Adams on the bench.
