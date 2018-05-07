Nationals' Matt Adams: Continues to swing hot bat
Adams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Phillies.
Adams hit his eighth home run of the season, six of which have come in his past 10 games. Given the numerous injuries plaguing the Nationals' lineup and his great stretch of hitting, Adams has seen regular playing time of late. With Ryan Zimmerman struggling and now battling a minor injury, that could continue for at least the near future.
