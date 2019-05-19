Adams (shoulder) took a "handful" of swings prior to Sunday's game and could participate in a full batting practice prior the Nationals' game in New York on Monday,Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Adams has battled a left shoulder strain since early May but has slowly been ramping up his baseball activity since Friday. That could culminate on Monday if he is in fact able to take full batting practice. It's unclear if he'll need a rehab assignment, though reports seem to indicate his successful participation in batting practice could be the last step prior to his return.