Nationals' Matt Adams: Crushes 12th homer Friday
Adams went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Marlins.
He pulverized a sixth-inning Jose Urena offering to straightaway center field for his 12th homer of the year, and second in as many games. Adams has posted a .286/.375/.746 slash line through 19 games in May with nine homers and 20 RBI, and while Ryan Zimmerman (back) is expected to return by the end of the month, Adams should be able to retain a full workload between first base, left field and DH during interleague games.
