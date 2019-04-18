Adams went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Giants.

His seventh-inning shot off Travis Bergen was part of a five-run inning that gave the Nats insurance runs that proved useful when the bullpen melted down yet again. The slugger only has two homers on the year and a lopsided .208/.200/.542 slash line, but the blasts have come in back-to-back games. With Ryan Zimmerman struggling, Adams' power could earn him more playing time against RHP.

