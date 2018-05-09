Nationals' Matt Adams: Day off against Padres
Adams is not in the lineup against San Diego on Wednesday.
Adams will receive a standard day off following nine straight starts as Moises Sierra gets a start in the outfield for the series finale. Over his past 12 appearances, Adams is hitting .415/.510/1.049 with eight home runs and 20 RBI. Expect him back in the lineup Thursday.
