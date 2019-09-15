Adams has a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and is considered day-to-day, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old was thought to be dealing with a triceps injury after exiting Thursday's game, but it actually appears to be a shoulder injury. Manager Dave Martinez indicated the issue isn't serious since it's to his non-throwing shoulder, but Adams remains out of the lineup Sunday.

