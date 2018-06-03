Adams exited Saturday's game against the Braves in the fourth inning after fouling a ball off his right foot, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Adams was 0-for-2 before Mark Reynolds took over for him at first base. Manager Davey Martinez said the 29-year-old will be reevaluated Sunday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding the severity of the issue.

