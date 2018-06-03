Nationals' Matt Adams: Dealing with foot injury
Adams exited Saturday's game against the Braves in the fourth inning after fouling a ball off his right foot, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Adams was 0-for-2 before Mark Reynolds took over for him at first base. Manager Davey Martinez said the 29-year-old will be reevaluated Sunday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding the severity of the issue.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Out against southpaw•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Sits against lefty•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Crushes 12th homer Friday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Homers as part of three-hit day•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Sits again versus southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...