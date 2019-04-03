Nationals' Matt Adams: Dealing with hip injury
Adams did not play Wednesday against the Phillies due to a hip flexor injury, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
It was originally thought that Adams was dealing with back spasms, but the first baseman confirmed that he twisted his hip during his fall over the railing Tuesday. Adams is hoping to be available in the next few days; for now, he should be considered day-to-day.
