Adams is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles due to a knee contusion, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Adams picked up the injury after getting hit by a pitch Tuesday, which helps explain why he's out of the lineup against righty Asher Wojciechowski on Wednesday. The first baseman is available off the bench, however, suggesting the injury isn't anything overly serious. With Ryan Zimmerman (foot) on track to return over the weekend, Adams could see his playing time take a slight hit.