Adams went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts and a solo home run Thursday against the Rockies.

Adams had a tough afternoon, striking out swinging on three occasions. However, he salvaged some production by delivering a solo home run in the seventh inning, his 16th of the season. The all-or-nothing performance was a fair representation of Adams' profile at the plate this season, as he's struck out 32.1 percent of the time, yet has also posted a .282 ISO across 215 plate appearances.