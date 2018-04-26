Adams went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and six RBI in Wednesday's 15-2 rout of the Giants.

The six RBI tied his previous career high. Adams' last RBI came on Apr. 11, and he'd gone 3-for-18 in 10 games since then. The 29-year-old will see his playing time reduced once Adam Eaton (ankle) is back in the lineup, and Wednesday's offensive explosion could well end up being the high point of his season.