Nationals' Matt Adams: Drives in seven Sunday
Adams went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI in Sunday's 15-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
The seven RBI were a career high for Adams, who did his damage on a three-run blast off Zack Godley in the third inning and a grand slam off Stefan Crichton in the eighth. Adams, who also homered in Saturday's loss, is expected to continue occupying the large side of a platoon at first base now that his recent bouts with an oblique injury and back spasms are behind him. The Nationals are tentatively slated to face four right-handed starting pitchers in their series with the Phillies that begins Monday, so Adams could be a quality option in many weekly fantasy formats.
