Adams was removed from Saturday's game at Philadelphia with a jammed left shoulder, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Adams appeared to suffer the injury on a dive attempt during the second inning, as he was replaced in the field for the following frame. Howie Kendrick has taken over at first base for the Nationals, who are already shorthanded at the position with Ryan Zimmerman (foot) on the injured list.

