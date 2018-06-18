Nationals' Matt Adams: Game-time decision Monday
Adams (finger) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Yankees, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Adams is due to bat third in the first game of Monday's twin bill, but the Nationals will wait and see how he feels closer to game time before determining his availability. The first baseman hasn't played since suffering a finger injury Friday.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Splint gone from finger•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Sits again Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Likely to sit a few days•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Remains out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Removed with apparent hand injury•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Bangs out three hits Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start