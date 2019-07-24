Nationals' Matt Adams: Gets second straight start
Adams will start at first base and bat fifth for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
With Ryan Zimmerman returning to the injured list earlier this week after his plantar fasciitis flared up again, Adams looks poised to fill the large side of a platoon at first base with Howie Kendrick for the foreseeable future. Adams will pick up a second straight start at the position after going 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run.
