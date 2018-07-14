Nationals' Matt Adams: Goes deep Friday
Adams went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Friday's loss to the Mets.
Adams hit a home run in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to two, but Robert Gsellman would ultimately manage to slam the door for the save. Adams has been heating up at the dish through the first half of July, as he's gone 10-for-30 with two extra-base hits and two RBI through nine games. He's hitting .284 with 14 homers and 37 RBI as the first half of the season winds down.
