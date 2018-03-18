Nationals' Matt Adams: Good to go Sunday
Adams (leg) will start at first base and bat fourth Sunday for the Nationals in their Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Adams' placement in the lineup is an indication that the leg cramps that resulted in him getting scratched from Saturday's game against the Mets are no longer an issue. The 29-year-old, who is hitting .320 with a home run in 25 at-bats this spring, should serve as one of the Nationals' top bench bats this seasons and could spell Ryan Zimmerman at first base one or two times a week.
More News
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...