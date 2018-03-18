Adams (leg) will start at first base and bat fourth Sunday for the Nationals in their Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Adams' placement in the lineup is an indication that the leg cramps that resulted in him getting scratched from Saturday's game against the Mets are no longer an issue. The 29-year-old, who is hitting .320 with a home run in 25 at-bats this spring, should serve as one of the Nationals' top bench bats this seasons and could spell Ryan Zimmerman at first base one or two times a week.