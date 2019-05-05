Adams (shoulder) is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday after exiting Saturday's win over the Phillies, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Preliminary X-rays came back negative on the jammed left shoulder, but there's apparently real concern as Adams had issues lifting his arm after leaving the game. The 30-year-old appeared to suffer the injury on a dive attempt early in Saturday's game, and early indications make a trip to the injured list sound relatively likely.