Adams is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.

Adams will give way to Mark Reynolds at first base with a left-hander in Robbie Erlin toeing the rubber for the Padres. The veteran has cooled off at the plate recently, hitting just .129/.206/.194 across his last 10 games (34 plate appearances), but he should still be in line for semi-regular starts while Ryan Zimmerman (back) is on the shelf.