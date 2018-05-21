Nationals' Matt Adams: Heads to bench Monday
Adams is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.
Adams will give way to Mark Reynolds at first base with a left-hander in Robbie Erlin toeing the rubber for the Padres. The veteran has cooled off at the plate recently, hitting just .129/.206/.194 across his last 10 games (34 plate appearances), but he should still be in line for semi-regular starts while Ryan Zimmerman (back) is on the shelf.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Shifts to left field Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Day off against Padres•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Hits RBI double in win Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Continues blazing May with two homers•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Continues to swing hot bat•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...