Nationals' Matt Adams: Heads to bench Thursday
Adams is not in the lineup against the Mets on Thursday.
Adams will receive a breather with left-hander Steven Matz on the mound for New York. In his place, Mark Reynolds will man first base and bat fifth in the order.
