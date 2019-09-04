Adams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Adams is expected to draw the majority of the starts at first base when the Nationals oppose right-handed pitchers the rest of the way, but he'll take a seat versus Zack Wheeler due to the day game after a night game. Though he struck out twice for his fourth straight start in Tuesday's 11-10 comeback victory, Adams recorded a single in the contest to end an eight-game hitless streak. Ryan Zimmerman will swap in for Adams at first base in the series finale.