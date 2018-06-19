Adams was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a broken finger, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Adams was hit by a pitch in his left index finger Friday. He'll now likely be out at least a few weeks, though an exact recovery timeline has not yet been made clear. Wilmer Difo should continue to get regular playing time at second base, with Daniel Murphy continuing to play first base, though Mark Reynolds is also an option at first.