Nationals' Matt Adams: Hits RBI double in win Tuesday
Adams went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
Adams has hit .415 over his last 12 games, raising his average up to .308 on the season. The 29-year-old has a 1.170 OPS, and has struck out just 21 times against 14 walks on the year. Adams is off to a great start, and is already halfway to his home run total from last year.
