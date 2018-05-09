Adams went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Adams has hit .415 over his last 12 games, raising his average up to .308 on the season. The 29-year-old has a 1.170 OPS, and has struck out just 21 times against 14 walks on the year. Adams is off to a great start, and is already halfway to his home run total from last year.