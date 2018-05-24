Nationals' Matt Adams: Homers as part of three-hit day
Adams went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Padres.
Adams was virtually all of Washington's offense in this one, reaching in all three at-bats before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning against the left-handed Brad Hand. The 29-year-old is already more than halfway toward topping last season's career-high 20 home runs, and boasts a .273/.375/.618 slash line in 41 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Sits again versus southpaw•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Shifts to left field Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Day off against Padres•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Hits RBI double in win Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...