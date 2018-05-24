Adams went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Padres.

Adams was virtually all of Washington's offense in this one, reaching in all three at-bats before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning against the left-handed Brad Hand. The 29-year-old is already more than halfway toward topping last season's career-high 20 home runs, and boasts a .273/.375/.618 slash line in 41 games.