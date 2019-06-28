Nationals' Matt Adams: Homers for second straight game
Adams went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Thursday's 8-5 win over the Marlins.
Adams pulled his side back from an early deficit with a three-run home run to right field in the sixth inning. His home run was the third over the last four starts and his second in as many days. Adams now owns a .820 OPS to go along with 12 homers in limited playing time this season and should continue to see semi-regular at-bats for as long as he keeps it up.
