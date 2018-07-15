Nationals' Matt Adams: Launches 15th homer
Adams went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Mets.
The 29-year-old has now homered in consecutive games, giving Adams 15 on the year to go along with a .283/.359/.567 slash line. With Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) having begun a rehab assignment Monday, his tenure as the regular starting first baseman for the Nats could end soon after the All-Star break, although manager Dave Martinez could find it tough to take Adams' bat out of the lineup.
