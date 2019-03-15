Adams went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's spring game against the Mets.

Adams smacked a double to center field in the first inning to plate a run, and he left the yard in the fourth for his third home run of camp. The 30-year-old is now 8-for-31 with seven RBI and six runs scored midway through March.

