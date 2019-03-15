Nationals' Matt Adams: Launches third spring homer
Adams went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's spring game against the Mets.
Adams smacked a double to center field in the first inning to plate a run, and he left the yard in the fourth for his third home run of camp. The 30-year-old is now 8-for-31 with seven RBI and six runs scored midway through March.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Head-to-head category mock
In a head-to-head categories league, pitcher requirements can make all the difference in how...
-
Introducing 'Hotspot Drafting'
Don't target players on Draft Day — target production. Figure out the best way to do that with...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...