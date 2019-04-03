Nationals' Matt Adams: Leaves Tuesday's game
Adams exited Tuesday's game against the Phillies with back spasms, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Adams fell over the railing going after a foul ball during the first inning and apparently didn't escape the incident unscathed. Ryan Zimmerman entered the game at first base while Adams should be considered day-to-day.
