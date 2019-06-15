Adams went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the Nationals' 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks Saturday.

Adams put the Nationals ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning with a solo blast off Taylor Clarke. Since returning from the injured list on May 22, Adams is a lackluster 16-for-68 with three homers and is now holding a .252/.280/.487 slash line with 20 RBI in 119 at-bats.