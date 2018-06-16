Nationals' Matt Adams: Likely to sit a few days
Manager Dave Martinez said Adams' (hand) X-ray results "didn't really show much," Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Adams exited Friday's game with the injury and is likely to undergo another X-ray on Monday once the swelling in his hand subsides. Daniel Murphy gets the start at first base Saturday with Mark Reynolds another option to start with Adams seemingly sidelined through Monday.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Remains out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Removed with apparent hand injury•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Bangs out three hits Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Held out of lineup Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Adams: Collects seventh double•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...