Adams will start at first base and bat sixth Sunday against the Braves.

Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list prior to the start of the second half, but he's been on the bench for both of the Nationals' first two games out of the All-Star break. Though he hasn't said it outright, manager Dave Martinez seems to view Adams as the club's primary first baseman with the 29-year-old supplying a stellar .933 OPS through 217 plate appearances this season. Adams is still likely to hit the bench against left-handed pitching, however, with Zimmerman or Mark Reynolds slated to start at first base in those matchups.