Adams is starting in left field and batting fifth Thursday against the Rockies.

Adams made 19 starts in left field last season, so this isn't completely foreign territory for him. However, it is noteworthy as it suggests that the Nationals may give him a bit more playing time as a replacement for the injured Adam Eaton (ankle). Brian Goodwin still seems to be the main fill-in, but Adams could also benefit if he can continue producing anywhere near the 1.032 OPS he has to start the season.