Adams went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 13-9 loss to Atlanta.

The veteran slugger now has 10 homers on the year, including four in his last six games. Adams' .254/.288/.529 slash line on the season isn't outstanding, but he's forming an effective platoon at first base with Howie Kendrick while Ryan Zimmerman (foot) remains sidelined.

