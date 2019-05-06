An MRI confirmed Adams is dealing with a shoulder strain, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Adams landed on the injured list over the weekend after jamming his shoulder on a dive attempt. Fortunately, the veteran first baseman appears to have avoided a potentially more serious injury, though he remains without a timetable for his return. With Ryan Zimmerman (foot) also on the shelf, Howie Kendrick and Jake Noll have both started at first base for the Nationals recently.

