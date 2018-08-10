Nationals' Matt Adams: Not in Friday's lineup
Adams is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Adams will take a seat for the second consecutive game as he is 2-for-19 with a home run and three RBI in August. Ryan Zimmerman will start at first base and bat sixth against Cubs' right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
