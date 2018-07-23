Adams is not starting Monday against the Brewers.

Ryan Zimmerman returned from his oblique injury Friday, though Adams started each game of the weekend series against the Braves. Adams' .286/.360/.568 line is certainly deserving of a starting role, though Zimmerman could make a dent in his playing time. The split between the two and fellow first baseman Mark Reynolds may take at least a few more games to decipher.

