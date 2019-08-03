Adams is not starting Saturday against Arizona.

Adams was originally supposed to sit Friday but wound up as a last-minute addition to the lineup after Howie Kendrick was scratched with leg cramps. He'll return to the bench Saturday with lefty Robbie Ray on the mound but no longer appears to be held back by the bruised foot that cause him to miss time earlier in the week. Gerardo Parra will start at first base in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories