Adams will start at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Braves.

He'll enter the lineup for the second time this season with Ryan Zimmerman resting for the day game after a night game. Adams came up big in his first start Saturday against the Reds with a three-run home run and will have the platoon advantage working in his favor Wednesday with right-hander Mike Foltynewicz on the mound for Atlanta.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories