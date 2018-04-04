Nationals' Matt Adams: Occupying cleanup spot Wednesday
Adams will start at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Braves.
He'll enter the lineup for the second time this season with Ryan Zimmerman resting for the day game after a night game. Adams came up big in his first start Saturday against the Reds with a three-run home run and will have the platoon advantage working in his favor Wednesday with right-hander Mike Foltynewicz on the mound for Atlanta.
More News
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...