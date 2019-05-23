Nationals' Matt Adams: On bench Thursday
Adams is out of the lineup Thursday against the Mets.
After a three-week absence due to a shoulder strain, Adams was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and picked up the start at first base in the 6-1 loss, going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Though the lefty-hitting Adams will head to the bench for the series finale, it's worth noting that southpaw Steven Matz is on the bump for the Mets. The Nationals could ask Adams to fill the large side of a platoon at first base with Howie Kendrick, with Kendrick perhaps picking up playing time at second base or in the outfield versus right-handed pitching.
