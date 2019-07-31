Adams (foot) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves.

Gerardo Parra will man first base while Adams misses out on a third consecutive start on account of a bruised foot. The Nationals are off Thursday, so Adams will have the benefit of some extra rest before the club kicks off its three-game weekend series in Arizona. If Adams fails to show any meaningful improvement prior to Friday's series opener, he could be a candidate for the 10-day injured list.