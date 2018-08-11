Adams is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports

Adams will remain on the bench for a third consecutive game with southpaw Jon Lester on the hill for Chicago. Since another left-hander (Cole Hamels) is set to start Sunday's series finale, Adams may have to settle for a pinch-hitting role the rest of this weekend. In his place, Ryan Zimmerman will man first base and bat sixth.