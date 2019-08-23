Adams is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Adams will take a seat for the second straight contest with southpaw Jon Lester on the mound for the Cubs. The veteran slugger could stick on the bench a lot this series if manager Dave Martinez plays the matchups in Chicago, since lefties Jose Quintana and Cole Hamels are scheduled to pitch Saturday and Sunday. Howie Kendrick will start at first base and bat fifth for the Nationals in his absence.