Nationals' Matt Adams: Out of lineup Monday
Adams (finger) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Adams will remain on the bench for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a finger injury that he picked up after taking a pitch off his left index finger Friday. Mark Reynolds will start at first base and hit sixth in his stead. Adams should be considered day-to-day.
