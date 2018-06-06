Adams is not in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's game but will receive a day off in order to stay fresh after sustaining a bruised foot last weekend. There shouldn't be any concern regarding his status moving forward as it's fairly typical to see a player get a breather in this situation. Look for Adams to be available off the bench Wednesday, and back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Giants.

