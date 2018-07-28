Adams went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over Miami.

Adams drove in a pair during the eighth inning to increase Washington's lead to five. He'd failed to collect a hit over his last four games prior to breaking through for a three-hit performance Friday. Adams is slashing .287/.363/.555 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI and a .918 OPS through 75 games in 2018, and he'll continue to share time at first base with Ryan Zimmerman moving forward.