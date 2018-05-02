Adams went 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Pirates.

Adams tagged Pirates starter Chad Kuhl for solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings and added an RBI single in sixth off reliever Tyler Glasnow. Adams' playing time has been sporadic this season, but the big man has made the most of his opportunities, slashing an impressive .296/.397/.630 through 61 plate appearances.