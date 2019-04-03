Nationals' Matt Adams: Potentially available off bench
Manager Davey Martinez said Adams (back) is sore but might be available to pinch hit Wednesday against the Phillies, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Adams exited Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia with back spasms after tumbling over the railing going for a foul ball in the first inning. The injury doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, though the Nationals will likely wait and see how Adams feels closer to first pitch before determining his availability for Wednesday's series finale.
