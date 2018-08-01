Nationals' Matt Adams: Re-enters starting nine in series finale
Adams will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Adams was withheld from the starting nine in Tuesday's 25-4 win over the Mets, but still ended up logging two at-bats due to manager Dave Martinez emptying the bench amid the blowout victory. He took infielder-turned-pitcher Jose Reyes deep for a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning, leaving Adams just three home runs shy of matching his career-best total of 20, which he established a season ago. Adams' path to an everyday role is muddled with Ryan Zimmerman back to full health, but the former should still benefit from a handful of starts per week.
