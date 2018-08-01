Adams will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Adams was withheld from the starting nine in Tuesday's 25-4 win over the Mets, but still ended up logging two at-bats due to manager Dave Martinez emptying the bench amid the blowout victory. He took infielder-turned-pitcher Jose Reyes deep for a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning, leaving Adams just three home runs shy of matching his career-best total of 20, which he established a season ago. Adams' path to an everyday role is muddled with Ryan Zimmerman back to full health, but the former should still benefit from a handful of starts per week.