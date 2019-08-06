Adams went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and an RBI in Monday's win over the Giants.

With Ryan Zimmerman (foot) and Howie Kendrick (hamstring) both on the IL, Adams figures to be the Nats' primary first baseman in the short term, although he could get spelled by Gerardo Parra. On the season, Adams is slashing .245/.296/.532 with 17 homers and 47 RBI in 81 games.